Judge went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Brewers.

Judge launched a solo shot off Tobias Myers in the top of the first inning, later adding two more base knocks, including a two RBI single in the fifth inning. The homer was his sixth of the season and he's now gone deep in back-to-back games and three times in the last five contests overall. After a slow start to the season, Judge is batting .211 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base over 109 at-bats in 29 games.