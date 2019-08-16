Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not expected to move down in lineup
Judge is not expected to be dropped in the lineup due to his recent struggles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone gave Judge a vote of confidence Thursday, indicating that he expects to see the slugger emerge from his slump in due time. Judge has struggled to the tune of a .148 average with only one home run and 31 strikeouts over his last 21 games. Hoch also mentioned that the team has examined Judge medically and found no signs of any injury that could explain the slump.
