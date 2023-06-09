Judge said Thursday that the swelling in his right big toe is improving, and he has decided to not wear a walking boot, the Associated Press reports.

Fantasy managers who have been left with a massive hole on their roster with Judge's placement on the IL will take any good news they can get about the slugger, and this qualifies as a positive development despite the fact that it doesn't offer any clarity about his return timetable. The superstar outfielder recently received a PRP injection in the injured toe that left him "pretty sore," and Judge indicated that the team is waiting for inflammation and swelling to reduce before establishing a clearer picture of the injury's severity. Manager Aaron Boone suggested that the Yankees could have an idea of Judge's timetable by the end of the coming weekend.