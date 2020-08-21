Ottavino (2-2) took the loss and a blown save in Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk over 0.2 innings pitched.

Ottavino entered the game to start the sixth inning with the Yankees leading 4-3. After allowing a double and walk to the first two batters he faced, the right-hander bounced back to retire the next two. He was replaced by Luis Avilan after giving up a game-tying single to Manuel Margot and the reliever was credited with two more runs when Avilan gave up a three-run homer to Mike Zunino. As of now, Thursday can be viewed as just a slip up, as he had allowed just one run in his previous 8.1 innings to start the season.