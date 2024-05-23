Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Mariners.

All of the Yankees' runs came via the long ball Wednesday, and Verdugo's eighth-inning blast cut off the Mariners' hopes of a comeback. The veteran outfielder has gone 11-for-37 (.297) over his last nine contests, picking up at least one hit in eight of them while adding nine RBI and five doubles. He's slashing .254/.325/.422 with six homers, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base over 197 plate appearances this season. Verdugo won't get the accolades of fellow outfielders Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, but he's been a strong and steady presence as the Yankees' starting left fielder this season.