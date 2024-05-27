Verdugo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Verdugo ripped a leadoff homer off Robert Suarez in the ninth to bring the Yankees within three and extend his hitting streak to eight games. He's been locked in over the second half of May, slashing .308/.309/.519 with two homers, 11 RBI and seven runs over his last 13 games. He's making better contact this season as a whole, evidenced by his 10.8 strikeout rate, which is currently the fourth lowest in all of baseball. For the year, Verdugo has provided a steady presence in the lineup, slashing .261/.324/.431 with seven homers, 28 RBI, 26 runs and a 19:23 BB:K in 213 plate appearances.