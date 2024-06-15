Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four total RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

It was a memorable return to Fenway Park for Verdugo, who belted a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw in the first inning from Brayan Bello before driving in two more runs later in the game. It was the first homer since May 29 for Verdugo -- he's up to nine long balls on the season, just four shy of his career high. Overall, the 28-year-old outfielder is slashing .266/.319/.438 with 41 RBI and 35 runs scored through 69 games this year.