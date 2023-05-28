Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's 10-7 win over the Padres that he anticipates Rizzo (neck) being able to play Monday in Seattle, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Rizzo hurt his neck after colliding with Fernando Tatis on a pickoff attempt at first base in the top of the sixth inning, but the former was initially able to stay in the game before exiting the contest when the Yankees returned to the field in the top of the seventh. Boone indicated that initial tests on Rizzo revealed nothing concerning, supporting the notion that the 33-year-old's removal from the contest was precautionary. Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a run scored prior to his exit.