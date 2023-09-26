Rizzo (concussion) said Monday that he is feeling significantly better and expects to have a normal offseason, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo's 2023 season officially ended Sept. 12 when he was moved to the 60-day IL. He had been diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome in early August and has shown gradual improvement since then, though it wasn't enough for him to return during the current campaign. Nonetheless, Rizzo said Monday that he is feeling "a lot clearer and pretty strong," adding that he's continued to stay active during his time on the injured list. The veteran first baseman indicated that he may start his offseason training program earlier than usual due to his shortened campaign and stated that he expects to be a full-go for spring training next year.