Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Rizzo accounted for both runs in the contest, knocking an RBI single in the fourth inning and providing some insurance with a solo homer in the ninth. The veteran first baseman has reached base safely in all but one of his eight games so far in May, slashing .296/.406/.519 with two homers and seven RBI over that stretch. With seven long balls and 22 RBI through 39 games on the campaign, Rizzo is already more than halfway to the totals he posted over 99 contests last season.