Rizzo (concussion) took live at-bats at the Yankees' complex in Florida on Saturday, per MLB.com.

This was Rizzo's first time stepping in against live pitching since he went on the injured list with post-concussion syndrome Aug. 3. The veteran first baseman had recently advanced to hitting drills, and he appears to be working toward a return to the Yankees before the end of the campaign. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Rizzo came away from Saturday's session well and has said that the slugger's status is "week-to-week."