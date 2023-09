The Yankees transferred Rizzo (concussion) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of right-hander Zach McAllister, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rizzo had already been ruled out for the season as he continues to recover from concussion symptoms.