Rizzo isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Rizzo owns a .351 OPS across his past six games, so the Yankees will give him a rare day off Thursday so he can clear his head. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Oswaldo Cabrera starts at the hot corner, batting ninth.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Drives home only runs in victory•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Receiving Sunday off•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Remains red-hot Sunday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Continues power surge Saturday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Clubs second homer•