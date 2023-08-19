Rizzo (concussion) has been feeling better and showing improved reaction times, and he hit in a batting cage Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo landed on the injured list Aug. 3 due to post-concussion syndrome, and an initial timeline for a return was uncertain. Though it's still not clear when the first baseman may return to the field, he's at least confident that he will be back this season. Rizzo said Thursday that recent tests have shown that he's improving, explaining that "all signs are pointing towards quicker, faster, sharper [reaction times]." The veteran added that he hopes to be playing within the next few weeks, stating, "it's about getting back as fast as possible -- obviously as healthy as possible -- but no, shutting down, for me, is not an option, and it hasn't been discussed."