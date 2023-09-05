Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Rizzo (concussion) will be shut down for the rest of the 2023 season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran first baseman continues to make cognitive improvements but won't be rushed back to game action this year with the Yankees eight games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League. Rizzo faced live pitching in late August for the first time since he landed on the injured list Aug. 3 with post-concussion syndrome, and he should continue working through his rehab program even though he won't be back in the lineup in 2023. The 34-year-old is under contract for 2024 at $17 million and will have over six months to prepare for the start of spring training.