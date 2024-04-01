Volpe (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Volpe missed the Yankees' series finale against the Astros on Sunday due to an illness. Over the first three games against Houston, he went 4-for-10 with one home run, two RBI and three runs. With Volpe back in the lineup, Oswaldo Cabrera will shift back to third base for Monday's game.