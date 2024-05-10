Volpe went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Volpe accounted for New York's first scores with a two-run blast to right field in the third inning. It was his second homer in his past three contests following a 25-game stretch during which he went deep just once. Volpe is still batting just .200 through eight games in May, but he's held onto the leadoff spot, batting first in the order in all of the Yankees' contests so far this month.