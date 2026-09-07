Volpe went 7-for-15 with two home runs, two doubles, two walks, five RBI, four runs and two stolen bases while starting inTriple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's last three games since exiting Wednesday's 9-2 win over Lehigh Valley due to a right forearm contusion.

Volpe sustained the bruise when he was hit by a pitch, but the injury didn't cost him any further time. The 25-year-old has been running hot at the plate at Triple-A in September, slashing .524/.615/.1.095 through the first six games of the month. While Volpe's performance would appear to make him deserving of a call-up, the Yankees may not have a spot on the active roster available for him unless they lose another infielder to an injury.