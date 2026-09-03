Volpe was lifted from a game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday with a right forearm contusion, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Volpe initially remained in the contest after being hit by a pitch before eventually being removed. It's unclear whether Volpe required X-rays, but either way it seems he's avoided a serious injury. Volpe has performed well since being demoted in early August, slashing .276/.376/.632 with eight home runs over 23 contests. He's seen action at second and third base in addition to shortstop during that stretch.