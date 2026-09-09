The Yankees are expected to recall Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees are going to need an extra infielder once they place Jazz Chisholm (thumb) on the injured list, and it will be Volpe who joins the parent club as the replacement. The 25-year-old has thrived since moving down to Triple-A in early August, slashing .295/.393/.667 with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 22 runs and eight steals across 122 plate appearances with the RailRiders. He's worked exclusively as a shortstop throughout his four seasons in the majors but has started to pick up experience at second and third base in the minors, which could open up more avenues to playing time once he rejoins the Pinstripes.