Volpe went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and a stolen base in a 10-3 win against the Rockies on Thursday.

Volpe logged his first MLB action since Aug. 1 after being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier Thursday. The 25-year-old knocked an RBI single in his first plate appearance and later made an even bigger splash with a grand slam in the seventh inning. Volpe started at second base Thursday, and he could get plenty of starts there in the short term with Jazz Chisholm (thumb) on the injured list. Volpe has mostly struggled at the plate during his career as a major-leaguer to this point, though he had been red hot in the minors prior to his call-up, posting a 1.675 OPS with five homers and five steals over his past eight games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.