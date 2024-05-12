Volpe went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in a loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Volpe was the only Yankee to stand out offensively in the loss -- he was responsible for three of the team's five hits, plated both of the club's runs on a second-inning single and added a stolen base to boot. The young shortstop has reached base safely via hit or walk in nine straight contests, slashing .286/.375/.486 with two homers, seven RBI, seven runs and a 5:11 BB:K over that span. After swiping 24 bags as a rookie last year, Volpe is on pace to exceed that mark with eight steals in nine attempts so far in 2024.