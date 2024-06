Volpe went 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs against Minnesota in a 9-5 win Wednesday.

Volpe was responsible for one-third of the Yankees' nine hits in the victory, and he he scored twice from atop the team's lineup. It was the fifth time this season the second-year shortstop has collected three or more hits in a game. Volpe had a 21-game hitting streak snapped May 30, but he's picked things right up since then, building a five-game hitting streak during which he's batted .364 (8-for-22).