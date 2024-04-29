Volpe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored, a stolen base and two walks in Sunday's 15-5 rout over Milwaukee.

After a scorching start to the season, Volpe had fallen back a bit in the second half of April, as he came into Sunday batting .157 with no homers and a 30.9 percent strikeout rate over 12 games since April 15. He turned things around -- at least temporarily -- by reaching four times against Milwaukee on Sunday, with his fifth-inning three-run homer opening the floodgates for a Yankees offensive outburst late in the contest. Despite his recent slump, Volpe still has strong overall numbers on the campaign -- he's slashing .282/.368/.418 with three home runs, 13 RBI, 20 runs and seven stolen bases through 126 plate appearances.