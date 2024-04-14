Volpe went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Saturday's win over the Guardians in game two of the doubleheader.

Volpe drew a leadoff walk to open the contest and stole second before coming around to score New York's first run of the game on an Anthony Rizzo single. He would later add an RBI single of his own in the top of the fourth while also scoring a second time. It marked the fifth multi-hit performance of the season for the young shortstop and the fourth game in which he's scored at least two runs. Furthermore, he's gone four consecutive games without striking out, drawing four walks over that stretch.