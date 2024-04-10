Volpe will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

It's the first start this season at leadoff for Volpe, who has spent most of his time in the sixth or seventh spot. The 22-year-old earned a move up in the batting order by slashing .375/.444/.600 with two home runs, three stolen bases and a 5:9 BB:K over his first 11 contests. Gleyber Torres -- who has been the Yankees' leadoff hitter this season -- is batting sixth Wednesday.