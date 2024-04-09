Volpe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Monday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

Volpe's fourth-inning blast off Jesus Luzardo kicked off the scoring for the Yankees and provided more than enough run support during the team's shutout victory. Volpe doubled his home run and RBI total for the season with Monday's effort while the talented young shortstop's performance actually lowered his average to .417 as he continues to pace all of baseball in that department.