Vople went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted in against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Volpe generated his second straight multi-hit game and provided his third and fourth extra-base hit of his last three appearances. The second-year shortstop has been making his case to rise up the Yankees lineup having reached safely in 14 of his 18 plate appearances through four games while pacing the team in runs scored (5).