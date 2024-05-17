Volpe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Twins.

Volpe extended his hit streak to nine games with a first-inning solo home run off Joe Ryan. During that stretch, Volpe has gone yard three times with 10 total RBI while logging multiple hits four times. After an up-and-down rookie campaign, Volpe owns a .273/.348/.432 slash line with six homers and nine stolen bases through 199 plate appearances.