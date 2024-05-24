Volpe went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and a stolen base against the Mariners in Thursday's 5-0 victory.

Volpe led off the seventh inning with a double, stole third base and subsequently scored on a Juan Soto single. It was the 10th theft in 12 tries for Volpe, who has now reached double-digit steals in each of his first two MLB campaigns. The shortstop is on pace to exceed last year's numbers in most categories except power -- he has six homers through 51 contests after going deep 21 times in 159 games last season -- and his .278/.349/.429 slash line highlights his substantial growth at the plate.