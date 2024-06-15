Volpe went 1-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases Friday in an 8-1 victory versus the Red Sox.

Volpe made the most of his fifth-inning single, as he proceeded to steal both second and third base before coming home on an Alex Verdugo double. The second-year shortstop is up to 15 thefts (on 18 attempts) this season, which is tied for 13th in the league. Volpe's power is down in comparison to his rookie campaign, but he's reduced his strikeout rate from 27.8 percent to 21.3 percent, which has helped produce a much-improved .271/.329/.414 slash line.