Volpe went 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Volpe extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a single in the sixth inning. He would then steal second and come around to score off a Juan Soto double to open up the scoring and force Joe Musgrove out of the game. His hit streak is the longest by a Yankee since Derek Jeter in 2012. Volpe is currently tied for sixth in the American League with 61 hits and tied for fifth with 11 steals. The 23-year-old has been thriving in the leadoff spot for the majority of the season and is now slashing .282/.355/.435 with 18 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 36 runs and a 22:52 BB:K in 244 plate appearances.