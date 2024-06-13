Volpe went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base Wednesday against Kansas City in an 11-5 victory.

Volpe led off the game with a single and then stole second base before later coming around to score. The theft was his 13th of the campaign, pushing him past the halfway point as he seeks to surpass last season's total of 24 steals. Volpe has reached base at a much higher clip this season -- he's currently posting a .335 OBP compared to last year's .283 mark.