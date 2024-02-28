Rodon tossed 2.2 innings against Toronto on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out five batters.

Rodon's first start of the spring was promising, as he got more than half of his outs via punchout and gave up just one run (on a homer by Alejandro Kirk). Rodon's first season in New York was a disaster, as he posted a 6.85 ERA and 1.45 WHIP while battling injuries and totaling just 64.1 innings, but he appears healthy entering Grapefruit League competition and could be poised for a bounce-back campaign. He's a high-risk, high-reward target in fantasy drafts, as he struck out 237 batters as recently as 2022 but has reached 150 innings just three times over nine major-league seasons.