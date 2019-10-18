Yankees' CC Sabathia: Likely has thrown final pitch
Sabathia has been diagnosed with a left shoulder injury and isn't expected to pitch again this postseason, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Sabathia suffered the injury in Game 4 of the ALCS against Houston on Thursday, and skipper Aaron Boone stated after the contest that the injury is "not good." The Yankees are expected to replace the veteran southpaw on the ALCS roster Friday prior to Game 5. Sabathia has said he'll retire after this season, so this probably was the last pitch he's thrown in the majors.
