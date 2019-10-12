Yankees' CC Sabathia: Added to ALCS roster

Sabathia is on the Yankees' ALCS roster.

Sabathia missed the ALDS with shoulder soreness, but will be available out of the bullpen against the Astros in the ALCS. The 39-year-old posted a 4.95 ERA over the regular season, but will be able to provide a veteran presence in the bullpen as he has appeared in 24 postseason games over his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories