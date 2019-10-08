Yankees' CC Sabathia: To throw Wednesday

Sabathia (shoulder) will throw Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Shoulder soreness has kept Sabathia off the mound since Sept. 24 and led to him being left off the Yankees' ALDS roster. He hopes to be available for the ALCS, though the Yankees may not particularly need the veteran and his 4.95 ERA.

