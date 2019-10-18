Play

Yankees' CC Sabathia: Removed from roster

Sabathia was removed from the Yankees' ALCS roster Friday due to a subluxation of his left shoulder joint.

Sabathia suffered the injury in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday. He threw the final pitch of his career in that game, as he'd previously announced that he would retire after the season. Ben Heller will take his place on the roster.

