Yankees' CC Sabathia: Should make ALCS roster

Sabathia (shoulder) expects to be named to the ALCS roster, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Sabathia was held off the ALDS roster due to shoulder soreness, but the veteran southpaw stated Friday that he anticipates making the roster for New York's upcoming playoff series against Houston. He'll be used in a relief role, assuming he's named to the roster.

