Yankees' CC Sabathia: Remains possibility for ALCS

Sabathia (shoulder) remains an option for the Yankees' ALCS roster, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Sabathia missed the ALDS due to a sore shoulder, but he was able to throw Wednesday. Even if healthy, there's no guarantee he makes the roster, as he posted a 4.95 ERA this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories