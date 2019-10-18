Play

Yankees' CC Sabathia: Exits after injury

Sabathia left Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday after suffering an apparent arm injury, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This is an unfortunate outcome for Sabathia, who may have thrown the last pitch of his career Thursday night. The severity of the issue is not known at this time. He retired two batters prior to exiting.

