Yankees' CC Sabathia: Makes final start in Yankee Stadium

Sabathia gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings Wednesday against the Angels. He did not factor in the decision

It was an emotional final home start in the Bronx for Sabathia, who is expected to retire after the season. He will probably pitch in a similar capacity next week against the Rays and it is unclear if he will make the playoff roster for the ALDS. If he does make the cut, he would likely pitch out of the bullpen.