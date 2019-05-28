Yankees' Chad Green: Strikes out the side
Green struck out the side during the first inning as an opener against the Padres on Monday.
His first two appearance as an opener this year did not go well, as he allowed three runs in 2.2 innings, but this outing couldn't have gone better. For the second time this season, Green struck out the side. The right-hander still has a long way to go, though, to bring his numbers back to a respectable level. He is 0-2 with a 11.30 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 14.1 innings over 16 appearances during 2019.
