Yankees' Chad Green: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
RotoWire Staff
Green underwent surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his right elbow Friday.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. Green will likely be out of action for 12-18 months in order to recover.
