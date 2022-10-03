Gonzalez allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Orioles on Sunday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Gonzalez would've been handed a loss if the Yankees hadn't briefly tied the game in the fifth inning. He served up an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle in the first inning but settled in after that. It was Gonzalez's longest MLB outing this season and he lowered his ERA to 5.87 through seven appearances. Sunday was likely his final outing of the 2022 campaign.