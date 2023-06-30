Schmidt (3-6) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.

Schmidt hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last eight starts. The win is just his second in that span, despite pitching to a 2.55 ERA. After a tough start to the year, Schmidt's lowered his ERA to 4.37 with a 1.42 WHIP and 79:26 K:BB through 17 starts (82.1 innings). The 27-year-old right-hander currently lines up for a home matchup with the Orioles in his next outing.