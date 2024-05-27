Schmidt (5-3) took the loss Sunday against the Padres after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Schmidt took a tough-luck loss Sunday in a game during which he took a shutout into the sixth inning. The first two batters in the frame would reach via an error and a walk before Schmidt turned things over to the bullpen. From there, Victor Gonzalez would allow both inherited runners to score. Schmidt registered a solid 16 whiffs on the afternoon and has recorded six or more strikeouts in five straight starts. The 28-year-old is showing signs of a legit breakout campaign and will carry a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67:20 K:BB (60.2 innings) into a projected matchup with the Giants this weekend.