The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right bicep neuritis, retroactive to Monday.

Schmidt's move to the injured list will officially rule him out for the AL Wild Card Series and the start of the ALDS, but there's a chance that the Yankees may shut the 30-year-old down for the season and focus on getting him ready for 2027. He appeared in just one regular-season game this year, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning Sept. 16 against Minnesota. Bradley Hanner will come up to fill the open bullpen spot.