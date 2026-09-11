Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Schmidt (elbow) will make one more rehab appearance Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

If that goes well, Schmidt could rejoin the active roster during the Yankees' road trip next week. He's made four rehab appearances so far, allowing three runs with an 8:1 K:BB over 5.2 innings. Coming back from an internal brace procedure, Schmidt will be used in a bullpen role for the Yankees down the stretch before likely re-entering the rotation in 2027.