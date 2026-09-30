Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt (biceps) will be shut down for the rest of the season, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Schmidt landed on the injured list shortly before the regular season ended due to right bicep neuritis, and rather than trying to get him ready to contribute to the team's postseason run, the Yankees have decided to focus on getting him fully healthy for 2027. The 30-year-old righty will be entering his final year of arbitration eligibility this winter.